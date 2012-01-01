About
MP4Tools is a collection of cross-platform free tools to manipulate MP4 files. It contains following applications:
- MP4Joiner is a free application that allows join multiple MP4 files into one without reencoding and without quality loss.
- MP4Splitter is a free application that allows split a MP4 file in multiple files without reencoding and without quality loss
It is Open Source Software and is completely free.
Downloads
Windows binary: MP4Tools-3.8-win32.exe
Mac OS X binary: MP4Tools-3.8-MacOSX.dmg (OS X ≥ 10.10, Catalina)
Source Code: MP4Tools-3.8.tar.bz2
Portable Application Description: pad.xml, pad-osx.xml
