About

MP4Tools is a collection of cross-platform free tools to manipulate MP4 files. It contains following applications:



MP4Joiner is a free application that allows join multiple MP4 files into one without reencoding and without quality loss.

MP4Splitter is a free application that allows split a MP4 file in multiple files without reencoding and without quality loss

It is Open Source Software and is completely free.

Downloads



Windows binary: MP4Tools-3.8-win32.exe

Mac OS X binary: MP4Tools-3.8-MacOSX.dmg (OS X ≥ 10.10, Catalina)

Source Code: MP4Tools-3.8.tar.bz2

Portable Application Description: pad.xml, pad-osx.xml